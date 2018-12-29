  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Allegheny River Boulevard near Highland Park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

allegheny river washington boulevard crash 2 1 Injured In Multi Vehicle Crash On Allegheny River Boulevard

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Allegheny County officials, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Allegheny River Boulevard was shut down between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road for a period of time. It reopened just before 6:15 p.m.

