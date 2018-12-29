Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KDKA) — St. Charles, Missouri, police confirmed they have a suspect in custody related to the overnight shooting deaths of four people on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive just before midnight Saturday and discovered multiple gunshot victims.

The police observed a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. After the vehicle was stopped by officers, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. No officers were injured but the suspect escaped.

A short time after that, the suspect attempted a carjacking and stabbed another victim. The carjacking victim’s injury is not life threatening, according to police.

After an extensive manhunt, the suspect was not immediately located. At 7:26 a.m., however, the suspect was apprehended inside a St. Charles QuikTrip after calls came in that the suspect was inside bleeding.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained while fleeing police.