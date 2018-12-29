Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are hitting the road on Saturday morning, you may want to avoid trying to head into Downtown Pittsburgh via the Parkway.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway East (376 East) remain closed Downtown.

Traffic is being detoured off the Parkway at the Boulevard of the Allies exit before getting back on at the Fort Pitt and Fort Duquesne bridges.

Crews are working on the road between the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street exits.

The closure will remain in effect until Sunday morning.