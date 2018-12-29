  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Parkway East, Traffic Alert

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are hitting the road on Saturday morning, you may want to avoid trying to head into Downtown Pittsburgh via the Parkway.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway East (376 East) remain closed Downtown.

traffic Parkway East Downtown Closed Until Sunday

Photo Credit: KDKA

Traffic is being detoured off the Parkway at the Boulevard of the Allies exit before getting back on at the Fort Pitt and Fort Duquesne bridges.

Crews are working on the road between the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street exits.

The closure will remain in effect until Sunday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s