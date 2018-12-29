Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures fell back to reality overnight with highs Saturday staying very steady in the mid-30s all day.

Clouds linger and winds will pick up gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Clouds linger Saturday night but skies clear during the day Sunday and we should see some sun early into the Steelers game with highs in the upper 30s.

New Year’s Eve day looks warm in the lower 50s but rain will return and linger all day. That will likely push us over the record for the all-time wettest year in Pittsburgh.

Enjoy your weekend! — Kristin Emery