  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures fell back to reality overnight with highs Saturday staying very steady in the mid-30s all day.

Clouds linger and winds will pick up gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Clouds linger Saturday night but skies clear during the day Sunday and we should see some sun early into the Steelers game with highs in the upper 30s.

New Year’s Eve day looks warm in the lower 50s but rain will return and linger all day. That will likely push us over the record for the all-time wettest year in Pittsburgh.

Enjoy your weekend! — Kristin Emery

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s