PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Sunday morning, Pittsburghers can take their shot to win $10 tickets to “Hamilton.”

Forty orchestra tickets will be sold via the lottery for every performance in Pittsburgh.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance and close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

Both winners and losers will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before the performance. Winners will receive an email with a purchase link and code. Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. Each winner can buy up to two tickets.

Winners must be 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn when picking up their tickets at will call.

For more lottery rules and details, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website at trustarts.org/HamiltonFAQ.

