Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Sunday morning, Pittsburghers can take their shot to win $10 tickets to “Hamilton.”
Forty orchestra tickets will be sold via the lottery for every performance in Pittsburgh.
- To enter the lottery, download the official Hamilton app or visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance and close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.
Both winners and losers will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before the performance. Winners will receive an email with a purchase link and code. Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. Each winner can buy up to two tickets.
Winners must be 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn when picking up their tickets at will call.
For more lottery rules and details, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website at trustarts.org/HamiltonFAQ.