BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Bethel Park and Peters Township police departments took horsing around to a new level on Saturday.

The two local stations teamed up to locate four horses that broke out of a pen on Brush Run Road.

The officers, with the assistance of passing motorists, were able to round up the horses before the Bethel Park Police Department made a light-hearted post on Facebook to add some humor to the situation.