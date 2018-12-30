Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house fire early Sunday morning in Rochester Mills, Pa., claimed the life of a young girl.

Marion Center Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Fetterhoff said a call came in just before 7 a.m. of a structure fire with possible entrapment.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned a dad and his two daughters were home at the time of the fire. One of the two daughters, believed to be 11 or 12 years old, did not make it out of the fire.

The cause of the fire in not believed to be suspicious, but the coroner, state police and fire marshal are investigating.

