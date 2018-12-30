  • KDKA TV

Fatal Fire, House Fire, Local TV, North Mahoning Township

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house fire early Sunday morning in Rochester Mills, Pa., claimed the life of a young girl.

Marion Center Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Fetterhoff said a call came in just before 7 a.m. of a structure fire with possible entrapment.

Marion Center Fire Young Girl Dies In North Mahoning Twp. House Fire

Photo Courtesy of the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned a dad and his two daughters were home at the time of the fire. One of the two daughters, believed to be 11 or 12 years old, did not make it out of the fire.

Marion Center Fire2 Young Girl Dies In North Mahoning Twp. House Fire

Photo Courtesy of the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire in not believed to be suspicious, but the coroner, state police and fire marshal are investigating.

