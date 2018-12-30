Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As revelers prepare to ring in the New Year at venues throughout Downtown Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle on Monday night into Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich warned that there will be a “significant police presence to maintain safety.”

“First Night is a Pittsburgh tradition and Public Safety will be there to assure a safe experience for all,” Hissrich said. “We ask that people behave responsibly and safely.”

Pittsburgh Police will be working with partnering agencies, including the state police, state park rangers, Port Authority Police and the Allegheny County Police. The Mounted Unit also will be on hand.

Public Safety also warned that police will be actively looking for impaired drivers, and that drones, illegal weapons and fireworks are not permitted in the city.

Officers will be responding to all ShotSpotter activations throughout the city and will arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public.

“Sometimes you’ll get a call that there’s shots fired, but you don’t know where it’s at in that area,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “Now it’s more specific where it’s at, how many rounds are being fired and, tactically for the officer approaching the scene, it’s safer.”