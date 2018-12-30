  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:First Night, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Safety

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As revelers prepare to ring in the New Year at venues throughout Downtown Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle on Monday night into Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich warned that there will be a “significant police presence to maintain safety.”

First Night is a Pittsburgh tradition and Public Safety will be there to assure a safe experience for all,” Hissrich said. “We ask that people behave responsibly and safely.”

first night pittsburgh Pittsburgh Police To Maintain Significant Presence For First Night

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police will be working with partnering agencies, including the state police, state park rangers, Port Authority Police and the Allegheny County Police. The Mounted Unit also will be on hand.

Public Safety also warned that police will be actively looking for impaired drivers, and that drones, illegal weapons and fireworks are not permitted in the city.

Officers will be responding to all ShotSpotter activations throughout the city and will arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public.

“Sometimes you’ll get a call that there’s shots fired, but you don’t know where it’s at in that area,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “Now it’s more specific where it’s at, how many rounds are being fired and, tactically for the officer approaching the scene, it’s safer.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s