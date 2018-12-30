Filed Under:Dogs Shot, Glassport, Local TV

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – An investigation by Animal Control has led to a Glassport Police investigation after two dogs were found shot in Glassport.

One of the dogs was found dead under a pile of concrete blocks at the Glassport Dump on Virginia Avenue on Sunday morning. It reportedly had Christmas lights on it.

Photo Courtesy of Dawn Weichler.

The other dog was found on Friday roaming around on Minnesota Avenue. It is currently in foster care.

Photo Courtesy of Dawn Weichler.

According to the Animal Control investigator, the dogs belong to a couple who live on Ohio Street in Glassport.

