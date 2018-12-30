Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – An investigation by Animal Control has led to a Glassport Police investigation after two dogs were found shot in Glassport.

One of the dogs was found dead under a pile of concrete blocks at the Glassport Dump on Virginia Avenue on Sunday morning. It reportedly had Christmas lights on it.

The other dog was found on Friday roaming around on Minnesota Avenue. It is currently in foster care.

According to the Animal Control investigator, the dogs belong to a couple who live on Ohio Street in Glassport.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.