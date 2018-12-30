Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of two Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims is thanking the city for their support and urging Pittsburghers to share random acts of kindness.

Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, ages 59 and 54 respectively, were both killed in the shooting on Oct. 27.

The Rosenthal family took out a full page in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to say, “We are thankful for your support.”

“Our Cecil and David were proud to call Pittsburgh home. It is our hope that their legacy of love, kindness, and acceptance will continue on in how we live our daily lives,” the message reads in part.

The bottom of the page includes two “coupons” that say “Enjoy this random act of kindness.”

The family asks Pittsburghers to share a random act of kindness in Cecil and David’s memory.

A Facebook group called “Love Like The ‘Boys'” has also been set up in their honor. Members are encouraged to share their random acts of kindness with the group.

To join the group, visit facebook.com/groups/loveliketheboys.