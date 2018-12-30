YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:30 PMGod Friended Me
    10:30 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Local TV, Random Acts Of Kindness, Synagogue Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of two Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims is thanking the city for their support and urging Pittsburghers to share random acts of kindness.

Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, ages 59 and 54 respectively, were both killed in the shooting on Oct. 27.

david cecil rosenthal Family Of Tree Of Life Shooting Victims Encourages Random Acts Of Kindness

David and Cecil Rosenthal (Photo Courtesy: Best Buddies)

The Rosenthal family took out a full page in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to say, “We are thankful for your support.”

“Our Cecil and David were proud to call Pittsburgh home. It is our hope that their legacy of love, kindness, and acceptance will continue on in how we live our daily lives,” the message reads in part.

The bottom of the page includes two “coupons” that say “Enjoy this random act of kindness.”

The family asks Pittsburghers to share a random act of kindness in Cecil and David’s memory.

rosenthal ad Family Of Tree Of Life Shooting Victims Encourages Random Acts Of Kindness

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

A Facebook group called “Love Like The ‘Boys'” has also been set up in their honor. Members are encouraged to share their random acts of kindness with the group.

To join the group, visit facebook.com/groups/loveliketheboys.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s