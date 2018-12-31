SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
PLUM (KDKA) – Warmer temperatures and rain on New Year’s Eve forced the Boyce Park Ski Area to close on the final day of 2018.

Allegheny County posted on Twitter that the ski area will be closed due to the mild temperatures and forecasted heavy rain.

In addition to the ski area closing, tubing at the park located in Plum will be closed on Dec. 31 as well.

Ice rinks at North Park and South Park will also be closed on New Year’s Eve.

Skiing, tubing and ice skating rinks are anticipated to open on New Year’s Day, weather permitting.

For more information on Boyce Park skiing, visit their website.

