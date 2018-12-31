Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fort Pitt Museum will close for more than a month to allow for crews to add new pieces and enhance existing exhibits.

Starting on Jan. 1, the museum will close for curators to clean the museum’s diorama as well as place some newly acquired pieces for the public to see.

One addition that visitors at the Point State Park museum will see is an old whiskey still.

Staff members will also be preparing for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

The Fort Pitt Musem will re-open on Feb. 2.