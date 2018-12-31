YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Pitt Museum, Local TV, Point State Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fort Pitt Museum will close for more than a month to allow for crews to add new pieces and enhance existing exhibits.

Starting on Jan. 1, the museum will close for curators to clean the museum’s diorama as well as place some newly acquired pieces for the public to see.

One addition that visitors at the Point State Park museum will see is an old whiskey still.

Staff members will also be preparing for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

The Fort Pitt Musem will re-open on Feb. 2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s