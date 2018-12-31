SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
CINCINNATI (AP/KDKA) – The Bengals have fired coach Marvin Lewis, ending a 16-year stay in Cincinnati that included a record five straight playoff appearances without so much as one win.

The move Monday ends the second-longest head coaching tenure in the league. New England’s Bill Belichick is wrapping up his 19th season with another postseason berth. He’s won five Super Bowls and made eight appearances in the title game.

Lewis leaves Cincinnati with an 0-7 mark in the postseason, the worst mark by an NFL coach. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, tied with Washington for the fifth-longest futility in league history.

A third straight losing season punctuated by plummeting attendance prompted change-resistant owner Mike Brown to finally cut ties with Lewis.

The Fort Cherry High School Alumnus will reportedly have a quick turnaround for employment according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Bengals’ HC Marvin Lewis will have options for his future: coaching, front-office work or TV. He has contemplated all and now will get to determine what’s next.

