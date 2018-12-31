Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are searching for two teenagers in Indiana County who have been missing since early Monday morning.

According to Cherry Tree Police, 13-year-old Trinity Patterson, from Alverda in Pine Township, was last seen at 2 a.m.

She is believed to be with her 17-year-old boyfriend Zolton Campbell, who was last seen at 6:30 a.m.

Police were able to ping one of the teen’s cell phones to a wooded area near Heilwood.

Multiple fire departments from Indiana and Cambria counties are searching for the teenagers along with Indiana State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission Woodland Track Team.

The National Guard is being contacted for assistance with infrared equipment.

Police say if the search is suspended Monday evening, it will resume Tuesday morning.