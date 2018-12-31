SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Missing Teen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are searching for two teenagers in Indiana County who have been missing since early Monday morning.

According to Cherry Tree Police, 13-year-old Trinity Patterson, from Alverda in Pine Township, was last seen at 2 a.m.

She is believed to be with her 17-year-old boyfriend Zolton Campbell, who was last seen at 6:30 a.m.

trinity patterson zolton campbell 13 Year Old Girl, 17 Year Old Boy Reported Missing In Indiana Co.

L Trinity Patterson, R: Zolton Campbell (Photos Provided)

Police were able to ping one of the teen’s cell phones to a wooded area near Heilwood.

Multiple fire departments from Indiana and Cambria counties are searching for the teenagers along with Indiana State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission Woodland Track Team.

The National Guard is being contacted for assistance with infrared equipment.

Police say if the search is suspended Monday evening, it will resume Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s