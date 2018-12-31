SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
Filed Under:Local TV, Ray Petelin, weather, Wind Advisory

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, 2018 is ending on a soggy, windy note.

As a result, 2019’s first hours will start the same way.

Rain showers can be expected for your New Year’s Eve festivities.

Later Monday evening, the winds will pick up, too. Sustained winds will be 15 – 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. This is prompting a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 9 p.m. and wraps up at 7 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The winds will calm down for New Year’s Day, and you should expect falling temperatures through the day. The day’s high temperature will occur just after midnight, then temperatures will fall through the morning and afternoon.

We’ll see a dry couple of days after that, with our next chance of widespread precipitation coming Friday afternoon and evening. — Ray Petelin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s