PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, 2018 is ending on a soggy, windy note.

As a result, 2019’s first hours will start the same way.

Rain showers can be expected for your New Year’s Eve festivities.

Later Monday evening, the winds will pick up, too. Sustained winds will be 15 – 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. This is prompting a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 9 p.m. and wraps up at 7 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The winds will calm down for New Year’s Day, and you should expect falling temperatures through the day. The day’s high temperature will occur just after midnight, then temperatures will fall through the morning and afternoon.

We’ll see a dry couple of days after that, with our next chance of widespread precipitation coming Friday afternoon and evening. — Ray Petelin