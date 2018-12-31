Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New Year’s Eve celebrations across the region will face some hazards Monday evening.

Rain and heavy winds are expected to batter the western Pa. area starting Monday evening. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a wind advisory starting at 9 p.m.

According to the NWS, a cold front moving into the area will be driven by wind gusts. KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley predicts wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph at times.

Wind Advisory tonight. Cold front crosses overnight. Strong wind gusts along and behind front. Strong gusts possible at any time during advisory period. Saturated ground will make it easier for wind to bring trees down. Scattered power outages possible. pic.twitter.com/vRMrcx2C0y — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 31, 2018

Strong winds mixed with heavy rains could result in downed trees and power outages throughout the evening.

Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate at Highmark First Night. KDKA has reached out to Zambelli Fireworks and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to see if the adverse weather will impact planned events.

