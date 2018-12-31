SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNew Year’s Eve Celebrations Could Be Hindered By Rain, Wind Advisory
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, First Night, Highmark First Night, National Weather Service, New Year's Eve, Ron Smiley, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New Year’s Eve celebrations across the region will face some hazards Monday evening.

Rain and heavy winds are expected to batter the western Pa. area starting Monday evening. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a wind advisory starting at 9 p.m.

According to the NWS, a cold front moving into the area will be driven by wind gusts. KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley predicts wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph at times.

Strong winds mixed with heavy rains could result in downed trees and power outages throughout the evening.

Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate at Highmark First Night. KDKA has reached out to Zambelli Fireworks and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to see if the adverse weather will impact planned events.

