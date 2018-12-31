YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police and firefighters responded to a reported fire at a salon Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to A Touch Of Heaven Hair Boutique on Texas Avenue in West Mifflin after witnesses say that they saw a man dressed in black pouring gasoline on the building. Shortly after, witnesses say they saw the building catch fire.

The man allegedly fled the scene in a car.

Investigators say they found a match on the road nearby.

Above the hair salon are apartments where police say no one was home. No one was injured during the fire.

