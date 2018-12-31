Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police and firefighters responded to a reported fire at a salon Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to A Touch Of Heaven Hair Boutique on Texas Avenue in West Mifflin after witnesses say that they saw a man dressed in black pouring gasoline on the building. Shortly after, witnesses say they saw the building catch fire.

#MORE: The Fire Marshal is on scene in West Mifflin this morning. Some witnesses say they saw a man pouring gasoline on the bottom of the building that houses a Touch of Heaven Hair Boutique then go up in flames. @kdka #KDKA #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/mQuszFNeYB — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 31, 2018

The man allegedly fled the scene in a car.

Investigators say they found a match on the road nearby.

Above the hair salon are apartments where police say no one was home. No one was injured during the fire.

