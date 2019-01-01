  • KDKA TVOn Air

Aliquippa, Domestic Incident

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – The new year got off to a violent start in Aliquippa after there was a fatal domestic incident that spilled out into the street early Tuesday morning.

Police said one man stabbed another man before the man who was stabbed killed the attacker. The man who was originally stabbed is now at the hospital facing charges.

The crime scene spans four houses that are taped off as investigators work to clear the crime scene

aliquippa death Aliquippa Man Kills Attacker After Being Stabbed

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe

The incident reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. on the 1,000 block of Main Street.

KDKA will have more on this developing story as information is released.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

