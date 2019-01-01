Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was transported to Mercy Hospital after being shot inside a Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the corner of 9th Street and Liberty Avenue.

“There was just a scuffle on the bus and two men who had been wrestling slammed into a seat and then people were yelling to call the cops,” eyewitness Alicia Alexander said.

Port Authority Police said the man was shot with a semi-automatic handgun and suffered a grazing neck wound that is not expected to be life threatening. The other man was taken into police custody.

There were roughly a dozen passengers on the bus that was heading outbound from Downtown Pittsburgh at the time on the incident.

