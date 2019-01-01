  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of people showed up on Tuesday morning to start the New Year by taking a dip into some very cold water.

The Polar Bear Plunge was held at the Mon Warf, with participants jumping into the Monongahela River.

For decades, people have been taking part in the tradition jump into the Mon River to raise money for charity.

Last year, ice had to be broken up so jumpers could get in. Luckily the water temperature wasn’t quite as cool on Tuesday, with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees.

