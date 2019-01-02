  • KDKA TVOn Air

Ready to make your own masterpiece in the kitchen? Rania’s Chef Carl Congelo is cooking up some DIY recipes to blow your mind and your taste buds.

Do It Yourself Pizza Bread Bar

Serves 4

1 long baguette cut lengthwise and in 4 sandwich size pieces
*this will give 2 pieces per person

  • Assortment of condiments: (such as)
  • Sliced salami 6
  • Sliced provolone cheese 10
  • Goat cheese 1 cup
  • Jar pasta sauce 2 cups
  • Fresh spinach 2 cups
  • Chopped olives 1 cup
  • Sliced mushrooms 1 cup
  • Sliced pepperoni 1 cup
  • 4 aluminum pie plates

Make your own pizza and put in preheated oven. Heat well for about 10 minutes or until cheese, etc… is melted and everything is nice and hot.

Top Your Own Cupcake Bar

Serves 4

4 chocolate icing cupcakes
4 white icing cupcakes (from your favorite bakery)

Assorted toppings: (such as)

  • chocolate sprinkles 1/2 cup
  • crushed pineapple 1/2 cup
  • chocolate sauce 1/2 cup
  • Carmel sauce 1/2 cup
  • sliced strawberries 1 cup
  • can of your favorite whip cream
  • m&m’s 1/2 cup
  • chopped pecans 1/2 cup
  • 4 aluminum pie pans

Have fun and top your cupcake.

