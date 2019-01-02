Ready to make your own masterpiece in the kitchen? Rania’s Chef Carl Congelo is cooking up some DIY recipes to blow your mind and your taste buds.

Do It Yourself Pizza Bread Bar

Serves 4

1 long baguette cut lengthwise and in 4 sandwich size pieces

*this will give 2 pieces per person

Assortment of condiments: (such as)

Sliced salami 6

Sliced provolone cheese 10

Goat cheese 1 cup

Jar pasta sauce 2 cups

Fresh spinach 2 cups

Chopped olives 1 cup

Sliced mushrooms 1 cup

Sliced pepperoni 1 cup

4 aluminum pie plates

Make your own pizza and put in preheated oven. Heat well for about 10 minutes or until cheese, etc… is melted and everything is nice and hot.

Top Your Own Cupcake Bar

Serves 4

4 chocolate icing cupcakes

4 white icing cupcakes (from your favorite bakery)

Assorted toppings: (such as)

chocolate sprinkles 1/2 cup

crushed pineapple 1/2 cup

chocolate sauce 1/2 cup

Carmel sauce 1/2 cup

sliced strawberries 1 cup

can of your favorite whip cream

m&m’s 1/2 cup

chopped pecans 1/2 cup

4 aluminum pie pans

Have fun and top your cupcake.