PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are starting 2019 like we ended 2018….wet.

Some light rain possible overnight tonight as a weak cold front rolls in from the north. Highs today will likely reach the 40s with us just shy of 40 degrees for highs on Thursday.

Still tracking a warm-up on Friday with highs likely hitting the 50s beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend. I am keeping in a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday morning but there is plenty of data pointing to this time remaining dry.

A few more clouds around on Saturday has me dropping temps a degree from Friday. Even warmer weather expected on Sunday into Monday.

Most of Monday is looking dry with another rain chance arriving just before midnight and sticking around through Tuesday.

