PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Sunday night, Port Authority Police found Drew Camoosa, a depressed and suicidal man from New Jersey, walking along the railroad tracks near the East Busway.

They took him to Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic to be involuntarily committed, but less than 12 hours later, Camoosa was found floating face down in the Ohio River.

Now his ex-wife, Katie Herring, wants to know why.

“I want to know if he escaped, if they discharged him. I need questions answered. This family needs questions answered,” Herring said.

Did Western Psych release Camoosa or did he escape?

UPMC says under HIPAA, or privacy laws, they can’t comment, can’t even confirm that Camoosa was ever there.

Herring says she reported Camoosa missing on Dec. 20, the day their divorce became final and she discovered what she took to be a suicide note in his empty apartment.

Port Authority Police are also not commenting, but sources say they took Camoosa to Western Psych on the basis of her report.

“They picked him up because he was a danger to himself. He was suicidal, bipolar and off his meds,” Herring said.

But she says UPMC will not explain why he was not kept at Western Psych.

“If I could just get an honest answer,” Herring said. “Sometimes all it takes is an apology and an explanation, and then to not make that mistake again.”

Camoosa’s body is being flown back to New Jersey for his funeral, but his family say they will keep asking questions until they get answers.