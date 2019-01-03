Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police say a man threw heroin and a handgun out of his car while leading officers on a chase through Duquesne on Tuesday.

The incident started around 8:40 p.m.

The City of Duquesne Police Department says officers noticed an older Lincoln sedan driving erratically on SR-837. The officers suspected the driver was impaired and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop.

The driver was not identified, but police say he is a 37-year-old man from Coraopolis who was wanted for a parole violation, had an additional arrest warrant out of Allegheny County for a felony crime, and has numerous felony convictions.

According to police, the driver threw heroin out of his car window while leading officers on a chase.

Officers were eventually able to slow the speed to the chase to less than 20 mph before the driver allegedly opened the driver’s door, threw a handgun onto the road and then coasted to a stop.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed. Police say the man had 130 stamp bags of heroin and a pile of money in the vehicle with him.

The man was charged with DUI, fleeing, gun law violations, drug law violations, resisting arrest and several summary traffic offenses.