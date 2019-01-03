Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winningest football coach in WPIAL history has called it quits.

Jim Render, who has spent 40 years and gathered more than 400 wins as a high school football coach, has resigned from Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair School District announced Render’s decision Thursday afternoon.

“The winningest football coach in WPIAL history is retiring after nearly five decades of coaching high school football. Coach Jim Render submitted his letter of resignation and officially announces his retirement as head coach of the USC varsity…”

The winningest football coach in WPIAL history is retiring after nearly five decades of coaching high school football. Coach Jim Render submitted his letter of resignation and officially announces his retirement as head coach of the USC varsity… https://t.co/Lg3TtxFutJ — USC School District (@USCSchools) January 3, 2019

“I have had the privilege of serving as head coach for the Upper St. Clair football program for 40 years,” Coach Render said. “During that time, the school district’s football program has achieved great success and many young men have gone on to have outstanding collegiate football careers as well as remarkable success in their chosen professions.”

Render has taken the Panthers to the playoffs 38 times while earning 23 conference titles, five WPIAL Championships and two PIAA State titles.

“Coach Render has built a highly successful high school football program here in Upper St. Clair – winning numerous titles and accolades,” Dr. John T. Rozzo, superintendent of schools, said. “We are grateful for his many years of service to the Upper St. Clair School District.”

In total, Render has coached high school football for 49 seasons, including stints in Carrollton Ohio and Uniontown High School.