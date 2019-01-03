  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Several residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a McKeesport apartment building early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a 3-story building on 5th Avenue between Coursin Street and Center Street.

According to McKeesport Fire Chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik, only three of the six units in the building were occupied.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It is believed the fire started on the second floor of the building.

“It had heavy fire in two locations on the second division. No injuries at this time and obviously we’re going to have a few residents displaced,” Tomovcsik said.

Everyone made it out safely.

The Red Cross says they assisted four adults and two children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

