PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The best place to live in Pennsylvania is right here in the Pittsburgh area, according to a new list.

USA Today and 24/7 Wall Street published a list Friday of the best cities to live in each state.

For their list, they looked at every borough, census designated place, city, town and village with at least 8,000 residents.

The writers named Franklin Park in Allegheny County the best place to live in Pennsylvania, citing a high median household income and high percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree.

The article also cites Franklin Park’s low violent crime rate.

To view the full list, visit USAToday.com.