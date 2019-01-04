Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area brewery is getting some national recognition and was recently named of the of the “breweries to watch in 2019” by a popular magazine.

Beer magazine Hop Culture says that Hitchhiker Brewing is churning out solid brews and made their top list of 15 breweries in the nation that people should pay attention to in the new year.

Hitchhiker opened in 2014 and operates a brewery and taproom in Sharpsburg and a pub in Mt. Lebanon.

“For several years, Hitchhiker churned out solid brews in Pittsburgh’s South Hills, but the recent explosion of in-market competitors like Dancing Gnome and Cinderlands has made the brewery step up its game,” Hop Culture says.

Hitchhiker is known for their collaborations on several different brews.

Their “Whole Punch” line features a variety of flavors including jelly donut, blueberry pie, strawberry rhubarb pie, and even a breakfast cereal.

Hop Culture also named one of their favorites from the brewery.

“Check out Oreo Speedwagon, an imperial stout brewed with lactose and conditioned on Oreos and vanilla,” the magazine said.