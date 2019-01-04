  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Psychiatric Association, Fortnite, Internet Gaming, Local TV, Video Games

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you think your kids are addicted to video games, like Fortnite, you’re not alone.

Experts say there are several warning signs parents should watch out for, including how long and how often their kids play it.

Kids who play the game too much may also put it ahead of other interests or activities. They may also continue to play it even when parents tell them to stop or threaten to punish them.

To learn more about the symptoms, visit the American Psychiatric Association’s website at psychiatry.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s