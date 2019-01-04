Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you think your kids are addicted to video games, like Fortnite, you’re not alone.

Experts say there are several warning signs parents should watch out for, including how long and how often their kids play it.

Kids who play the game too much may also put it ahead of other interests or activities. They may also continue to play it even when parents tell them to stop or threaten to punish them.

To learn more about the symptoms, visit the American Psychiatric Association’s website at psychiatry.org.