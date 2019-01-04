Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a lower court ruling that two doctors should not be held liable for a shooting rampage at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic in 2012.

One person was killed and five others were wounded in the attack.

Kathryn Leight was a receptionist at the hospital at the time and nearly died from her wounds.

She filed a lawsuit claiming two doctors knew the suspect, John Shick, was “unhinged” and “dangerous,” and needed to be involuntarily committed but didn’t follow through on the commitment papers.

“They see the danger, they know it needs to be done, but if they don’t sign the paper, after they say they’re going to sign the paper, after this ruling, it can’t be held grossly negligent,” said Mark Homyak, Leight’s attorney. “I think that’s an irrational reading of the statute.”

Leight’s attorney plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.