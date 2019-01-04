  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, John Shick, Local TV, Shooting, UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, Western Psych, Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a lower court ruling that two doctors should not be held liable for a shooting rampage at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic in 2012.

One person was killed and five others were wounded in the attack.

western psych Pa. Superior Court Upholds Ruling In Western Psych Shooting Rampage

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kathryn Leight was a receptionist at the hospital at the time and nearly died from her wounds.

She filed a lawsuit claiming two doctors knew the suspect, John Shick, was “unhinged” and “dangerous,” and needed to be involuntarily committed but didn’t follow through on the commitment papers.

“They see the danger, they know it needs to be done, but if they don’t sign the paper, after they say they’re going to sign the paper, after this ruling, it can’t be held grossly negligent,” said Mark Homyak, Leight’s attorney. “I think that’s an irrational reading of the statute.”

Leight’s attorney plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s