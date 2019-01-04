COLUMBIA, SC (CBS Local) — A South Carolina photographer’s unique photo shoot went viral over the weekend.

Stephanie Smith, of Southern Stitched Photography, posted pictures of her best friend celebrating her 28th birthday.

“Because your best friend only turns 336 months once,” Stephanie, the photographer, posted on Dec. 29.

The photos show Nicole Ham, of Nashville, Tenn., with a bow in her hair, swaddled and laying across a backdrop surrounded by vines and peonies.

Nicole also has a sign next to her marking her age in months (336) and with her love of champagne, hate of dating in 2018 and it says “Go Tigers” in reference to her alma mater, Clemson.

Nicole reposted the images on her Facebook page, stating:

i’m 336 months old today!

things i love:

•champagne

•paper straws

•clemson football

things i hate:

•dating in 2018

•paper straws

•pedal taverns

i have all of my teeth (thank god) and i sleep for 8-10 hours a night!

The photo is obviously poking fun at the images seen on social media often of newborns or babies marking monthly milestones — and many moms take efforts to snap the perfect image.

With a blanket from Target and $150 worth of supplies from Michael’s, Stephanie and Nicole’s mom swaddled the birthday girl. There were lots of laughs, said Stephanie.

She’s done photos like this before with babies, but not with an adult.

“As a photographer for me, I’m beyond myself that so many people have seen my photos,” Stephanie told WJZ.

Stephanie and Nicole have been friends since high school and if anything seem to have a great sense of humor.