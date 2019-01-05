Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady played his first game in a month to lead Davidson with 17 points in a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Luka Brajkovic added 15 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists and KiShawn Pritchett chipped in 10 points.

The Wildcats led 41-39 at the break but fell behind early in the second half. A Grady dunk followed by a Gudmundsson 3-point play gave them a 53-51 edge with 11:27 to go and Pritchett’s jumper with just under two minutes remaining put Davidson on top for good.

Grady, who averages 19.4 ppg, was sidelined the last four games due to a knee injury. His absence was a contributing factor in the Wildcats recent losses to Temple (77-75), Wake Forrest (67-63) and No. 14 North Carolina (82-60).

Sincere Carry led the Dukes (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

