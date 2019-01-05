Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Injured Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz, who has been out since a gruesome leg injury on Oct. 13 in Montreal, returned to the ice on Saturday morning.

“It’s a big step that he’s back on the ice,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday after the team’s practice. “I know he’s excited. Its been a long time for him. These guys are built to be hockey players. They want to be on the ice.”

On Friday, Sullivan said that Schultz was close to returning to the ice, and after a 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night – the Penguins 8th straight win — Schultz was skating on Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old Schultz skated around the rink for about half-an-hour before heading back to the Penguins locker room.

Schultz, who has four assists in just four games this season, is expected to be back in the lineup sometime in February. He has 45 goals, 146 assists and is a minus-21 in 411 career NHL games, the first 248 of which were with a dreadful Edmonton Oilers team.