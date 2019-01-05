  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to restructure and extend quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s deal, according to ESPN.

ESPN writer Adam Schefter reports it’s expected to happen before the new league year starts on March 13.

This news comes on the heels of reports that wide receiver Antonio Brown has requested to be traded. If the Steelers did decide to trade Brown during the offseason, the team would have over $21 million in dead money on the cap next year.

Schefter says Roethlisberger’s restructured deal could provide the necessary salary-cap room to carry that $21 million in dead money.

