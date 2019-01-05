Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a beautiful Saturday it was!

Highs reached the upper 40s to lower 50s around our region and the sun was out in force.

That won’t be the case Sunday as clouds roll back in overnight and stick around the next few days.

Temperatures will remain mild the next few days but will take a slight dip Sunday around 40.

Our next rain chance arrives late Monday night with cold air returning midweek along with a chance for snow showers!

Have a great weekend! — Kristin Emery