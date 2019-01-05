Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh company that designs and builds websites is trying to catch a thief.

The thief was caught on surveillance footage at Wahila Creative’s offices on North Whitfield Street in East Liberty around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to employees, the “unwelcomed visitor” was in the offices for about two hours and stole numerous cameras, electronics, cell phones, money, cans of soda and even a pair of slippers.

On their website, Wahila Creative says, “Solving problems in creative ways is what we do best.” This time, they’re solving their own problem in a creative way.

In an effort to identify and catch the suspect, the company created a website featuring information on the theft and the surveillance footage.

You can visit the website at stolemyslippers.com.