SOUTH HILLS (KDKA) – Officials are investigating a dead body that was found in a ravine off of Interstate 79.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a wooded area in Collier Township off the shoulder of I-79 northbound Sunday morning after a hunter discovered what police say is a dead body.

Officials at the scene told KDKA News that the body was found in a ravine approximately 50 yards off of the road between the Bridgeville exit 54 and the Heidelburg exit 55.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police say they are unsure of how long the body has been in the ravine.

Pennsylvania State Police are transferring the case to the Allegheny County Police Department.

