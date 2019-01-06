Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONORA (KDKA) – Columbia Gas announced Sunday morning that are beginning to restore gas services to nearly 1,700 homes in Donora.

The company says a construction crew identified an influx of air in the system while doing work in the area around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Columbia Gas posted to Twitter that crews have completed inspections and that they have started restoring service to homes at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

The gas company said they finished the shut-off service at nearly 1,700 homes at approximately 8 a.m.

Our service technicians have begun restoring natural gas service to 1,700 customers in Donora, going door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances. Service is expected to be restored for the majority of customers within 24 hours. https://t.co/qLdipIwjMP — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 6, 2019

“To help us quickly and safely complete restoration, please note: We need to enter every affected home or business,” said the company in a statement. “An adult must be present to allow our employees to restore service.”

The gas company said that a technician with a company ID will come to each home and business to perform the re-light services.

Columbia Gas said that they plan on having all of the affected customers restored within 24 hours.

To learn more about the relight process, please visit the Columbia Gas website.

