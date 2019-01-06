  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a portion of I-70 in South Strabane Township on Sunday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between the I-79 South Morgantown exit and the PA-519 Eighty-Four/Glyde exit.

According to Washington County emergency dispatchers, a tractor trailer lost a tire and jackknifed.

No one was hurt.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours. The scene was cleared around 10:15 p.m.

