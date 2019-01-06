Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lowe’s plans to hire more than 65,000 associates in 2019.

The company said in a release Friday that the available jobs will include more than 50,000 season positions, nearly 10,000 permanent associates on its Merchandising Service Team, about 6,000 full-time assistant store manager and department supervisor positions, and more than 2,000 technology-related jobs, including software engineers, data scientists and other digital positions.

Some job listings have already been posted, while others will be posted in mid-January for certain locations. Other positions will be made available throughout the year.

There are almost 200 positions currently available in the Pittsburgh area, according to the company’s website.

To find job listings for Lowe’s locations in the Pittsburgh area, visit jobs.lowes.com.