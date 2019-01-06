Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADFORD CO. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police in north central Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

State troopers say that the Athens Borough Police Department is searching for Isabelle Johnson, a 73-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered.

BRADFORD COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. The Athens Borough PD is searching for Isabelle Johnson, 73; 5'2", 100 lbs., with short gray hair. Last seen Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. traveling on foot on Church Street, Athens. She is wearing a pink winter coat and blue jeans. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/IpG1bGrZFu — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 6, 2019

Johnson is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen on Jan 5. at approximately 4 p.m. Johnson has short gray hair, wearing a pink winter coat and blue jeans.

She was last seen walking on foot on Church Street.

Authorities posted on Twitter asking anyone that has information about Johnson’s whereabouts to call 911.

