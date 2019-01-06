  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRADFORD CO. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police in north central Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

State troopers say that the Athens Borough Police Department is searching for Isabelle Johnson, a 73-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered.

Johnson is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen on Jan 5. at approximately 4 p.m. Johnson has short gray hair, wearing a pink winter coat and blue jeans.

She was last seen walking on foot on Church Street.

Authorities posted on Twitter asking anyone that has information about Johnson’s whereabouts to call 911.

