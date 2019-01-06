Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — A crash in the Strip District shut down part of Liberty Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 17th Street.

The crash involved two vehicles. At least one person was injured.

Further details have not yet been released.

Liberty Avenue was shut down between 16th Street and 17th Street while emergency responders were on the scene.

According to officials, the scene has been cleared.

