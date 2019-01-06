Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A juvenile was sent to the hospital after an incident at a Washington County psychiatric hospital Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers say police, fire and emergency medical services were sent to Southwood Psychiatric Hospital on Linden Creek Road in North Strabane Township around 7:30 p.m.

According to a neighbor who did not wish to be identified, there were a number of firetrucks, ambulances and police cars.

“There were so many police cars over there, they were going through the grass to get in the parking lot,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said she was told by a firefighter that a smoke alarm went off.

According to dispatchers, a juvenile male was transported to the hospital and a staff member was evaluated at the scene.

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

