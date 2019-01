Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — One person has died and four others have been hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning in Washington County.

The incident happened in a home along Grace Street in Canonsburg.

It’s believed a faulty furnace may be to blame.

The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital have not yet been released.

