PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overturned tanker truck caused traffic problems early Monday morning in Washington County.

The crash was first reported around 5 a.m. at Route 40, Main Street, at the intersection of Route 231 in Claysville.

Crews were on scene cleaning up a resulting spill and getting the truck upright so it could be moved.

It was flipped back over by 7 a.m.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

