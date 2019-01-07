  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overturned tanker truck caused traffic problems early Monday morning in Washington County.

The crash was first reported around 5 a.m. at Route 40, Main Street, at the intersection of Route 231 in Claysville.

(Image Provided)

Crews were on scene cleaning up a resulting spill and getting the truck upright so it could be moved.

It was flipped back over by 7 a.m.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

