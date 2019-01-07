Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Internet-connected “smarts” are creeping into cars, refrigerators, thermostats and just about everything else in your home.

CES 2019, the gadget show opening Tuesday, will showcase many of these products, including an oven that coordinates your recipes and a toilet that flushes with a voice command.

With every additional smart device in your home, companies are able to gather more details about your daily life. Companies say they are building these products not for snooping but for convenience.

But Amazon, Google and other partners enabling the intelligence can use those details to customize services and ads. And data can leak with technical errors, hacking and subpoenas in lawsuits.

Knowing what you cook might seem innocuous, but experts say insurers could tell how healthily you’re eating and even infer ethnicity.

