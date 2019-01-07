Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, North Fayette, North Fayette Township

NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — An SUV ended up in a creek in North Fayette Township on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. along Pinkerton Run Road.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up careening into the creek.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Lori Sperling)

He was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was being evaluated at the scene for a possible medical issue. His condition has not been released.

He had his dog with him when he crashed.

