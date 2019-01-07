Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — An SUV ended up in a creek in North Fayette Township on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. along Pinkerton Run Road.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up careening into the creek.

He was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was being evaluated at the scene for a possible medical issue. His condition has not been released.

He had his dog with him when he crashed.

