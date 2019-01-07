Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh officials are preparing for a protest by gun rights advocates Monday afternoon Downtown.

As many as a thousand people carrying pistols and rifles are expected to gather at the portico of the City-County Building downtown for the “Open Carry Rally.”

They’re protesting Mayor Bill Peduto’s proposal to ban semi-automatic weapons in the city.

The city expects counter-protesters as well.

A heavy police presence is expected at the City-County Building. City officials said they may even shut down Grant Street.

A sign posted outside the building last week warns that taking guns inside the building is against the law. It has caused a stir in advance of the rally with gun rights advocates threatening legal action.

Mayor Peduto said the demonstrators have a right to carry their weapons outside the building on the portico.

“This very area is an area that’s created for the First Amendment, for the rights of citizens to gather, to protest, and to be able to have free speech no matter what that speech maybe,” he said.

But gun rights advocates say the city is violating state law by posting signs in front of the building.

