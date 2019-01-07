Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hang on tight! Our weather is going to be all over the place the next couple of days.

Warmer air moves into the area Monday night. This will bring rain showers for most of us.

In the ridges, there could be some freezing rain, as temperatures will take a bit longer to warm up. In Somerset County, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday as a result.

A cold front sweeps across the region Tuesday evening. This will cause temperatures to come crashing back down to January levels.

This will also shake up the snow globe. Snow showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Light accumulations are not out of the question in Pittsburgh with the lake effect prone areas seeing 1 to 3 inches Wednesday. — Ray Petelin