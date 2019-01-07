Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAXONBURG (KDKA) — A student has been taken into police custody and the South Butler County School District is operating on a “modified lockdown.”

According to district officials, it stems from “a serious threat to student safety.”

The district was alerted to the threat by the Penn Township Police Department. One student has been arrested.

The student has been identified as Jason Bowen.

Authorities say Bowen posted a video of himself to Snapchat. In it, he can be seen firing an AK-style rifle with the caption “Training for Prom Walk.” Police say they also found drugs and brass knuckles in his bedroom.

#UPDATE: Police in South Butler believe the student, Jason Bowen, allegedly posted the threatening video on his snapchat account (pictured below). Police also reportedly found drugs and brass knuckles in his bedroom. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/66yrFHLvxV — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 7, 2019

In a message posted to the district’s website, they say the district is operating on a “modified lockdown” with no visitors being allowed onto school grounds.

They are also asking that all “non-essential visitors not report to the district today.”

While “no credible threat” remains, officials say the district will be operating under tightened security for the “foreseeable future.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.