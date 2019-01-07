  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Jason Bowen, Knoch High school, Local TV, Lockdown, Meghan Schiller, Penn Township Police, South Butler County School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAXONBURG (KDKA) — A student has been taken into police custody and the South Butler County School District is operating on a “modified lockdown.”

According to district officials, it stems from “a serious threat to student safety.”

The district was alerted to the threat by the Penn Township Police Department. One student has been arrested.

The student has been identified as Jason Bowen.

jason bowen Police: Student Posts Video Shooting AK Style Rifle With Caption Training For Prom Walk

(Source: Butler County Prison)

Authorities say Bowen posted a video of himself to Snapchat. In it, he can be seen firing an AK-style rifle with the caption “Training for Prom Walk.” Police say they also found drugs and brass knuckles in his bedroom.

In a message posted to the district’s website, they say the district is operating on a “modified lockdown” with no visitors being allowed onto school grounds.

They are also asking that all “non-essential visitors not report to the district today.”

While “no credible threat” remains, officials say the district will be operating under tightened security for the “foreseeable future.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s